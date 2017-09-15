Niall Horan and Maren Morris Tour Coming to Detroit!

What a week it’s been for Niall Horan!

Celebrating his 24th birthday, releasing his new single ‘Too Much To Ask’, his album Flicker due October 20th, and now a tour!

Though we have to wait a little bit to see The Flicker World Tour, it’ll be well worth the wait! (And we’ll know every song off Flicker by heart by then.)

Tickets go on sale next Friday (9/22) on Ticketmaster with dates as follows:

Niall Horan – Flicker World Tour 2018

New Zealand/Australia

6/1 – Auckland, NZ @ Sparks Arena

6/3 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

6/5 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

6/7 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena

United States/Canada

7/18 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

7/20 – Dallas, TX* @ Starplex Pavilion

7/21 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

7/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

7/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

7/26 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Chicago)

7/28 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

7/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

7/31 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

8/2 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

8/4 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/5 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

8/17 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

8/20 – Morrison, CO** @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

8/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

8/25 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (St. Louis)

8/26 – Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center

8/28 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/2 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

8/31 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

9/2 – Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair

9/5 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

9/7 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/8 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

9/11 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

9/12 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/14 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

9/15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

9/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

9/20 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

9/22 – Tampa, FL* @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

9/23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

*Support TBA

**On Sale TBA

Niall Horan – Flicker Sessions 2017 Tour Dates

9/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

9/26 – Mexico City, Mexico @ El Plaza Condesa

10/1 – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil @ Vivo Rio

10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/31 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/1 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

11/3 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/4 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore

11/6 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore

11/9 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/13 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/15 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

11/17 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

11/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Can't wait to get back on the road & play this album for you. And… my good friend the incredible @MarenMorris is joining me for all of it — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 15, 2017

