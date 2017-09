By Scott T. Sterling

Lil Yachty has debuted a summery new music video for the song, “Better,” which features Stefflon Don today (Sept. 15).

In the tranquil clip, Yachty is seen stranded on a deserted island beach, using his imagination to make it into a romantic getaway.

The track and video feature London’s Stefflon Don, who is signed to Yachty’s Quality Control label.