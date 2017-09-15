Kesha Shares Message of Support for Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez

Filed Under: Kesha, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez
Photo: Olivia Bee

Kesha has taken to social media to show her support for fellow artists Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez.

Related: Kesha’s New Tattoo Reminds Her to ‘Live Free’

“My heart is with Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga today,” she wrote. “We’re all human & need self care. I hope both these icons heal safe & feel good. Such wonderful role models for being so honest with a very critical world.”

Lady Gaga recently revealed that she suffers from the chronic pain condition Fibromyalgia. The singer was forced to cancel a scheduled performance at Rock in Rio due to “severe pain.”

Gomez revealed this week that she had undergone a kidney transplant as part of her ongoing battle with Lupus.

See Kesha’s post below.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live