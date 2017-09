Whenever I see a major heart throb like Niall Horan tweet anything major, I always click on it and read the replies because they’re always going to make you feel THE MOST excitement even if you’re drinking warm milk in bed.

It’s been a big week! He celebrated his 24th birthday yesterday, and today gave us the announcement we’ve been waiting for – his new album ‘Flicker’ will be here October 20th.

it's been a long time coming but I'm delighted to announce that my new album 'Flicker' is out on the 20th of October . I hope you enjoy it pic.twitter.com/7nT7wGue6V — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 14, 2017

But without further ado, let’s get really extreme:

No ha salido y ya estoy así #Flicker pic.twitter.com/TxZj4VssH7 — Fer ✨ (@sunshinelouis83) September 14, 2017

THIS IS THE ALBUM I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR OH YES DADDY #Flicker — mehru (@mheartslwt) September 14, 2017

WE ALL KNEW IT WAS GONNA BE OUT ON 20TH OCTOBER AND THAT THE TITLE WAS FLICKER AND WE EVEN KNOW THE SONGS BUT WE STILL FREAKING OUT — simona (@moonlightiall) September 14, 2017

SO. MUCH. EXCITEMENT!!!