Watch Post Malone Cover Nirvana’s All Apologies

Filed Under: Nirvana, Post Malone
Photo: Mark Horton / WireImage / Getty Images

Post Malone recently surprised fans by covering a classic Nirvana song.

Related: Post Malone Finally Meets Allen Iverson

While performing at House of Blues in Boston on Tuesday night (Sept. 12), the rapper, aka Austin Richard Post, broke out a bedazzled acoustic guitar for a cover version of “All Apologies.”

The Boston show kicked off the Malone’s North American tour (after a couple of festival appearances earlier this month).

Check out fan footage of the performance, which contains a bit of profanity, now at Radio.com. See all of Post’s tour dates below.

9/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
9/16 – Washington D.C. @ The Fillmore
9/19 – New York, NY @ Playstation Theater
9/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora
9/21 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic
9/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s
9/25 – Kansas City, KS @ Uptown Theater
9/26 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
9/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
9/29 – Portland, OR @ Roseland
9/30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
10/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
10/04 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory
10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee
10/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey
10/11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/14 – Mexico @ Elusion Festival
10/17 – Miami, FL @ Revolution
10/18 – Orlando, FL @ Venue 578
10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/24 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
10/25 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
10/26 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Festival
10/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Centerstage

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live