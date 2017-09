Jake Miller makes his Detroit stop Sunday at The Majestic Theater for his Back To The Start tour!

With the release of his latest album, 2:00am in LA, fans are excited to hear his new music live. Which, duh. Because he’s amazing. We can’t wait either! So grab your group, get your perrrfect concert outfit and get your tix now for Sunday night’s show to see Mr. Miller himself!

Tix & VIP are available HERE