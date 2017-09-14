TRACKING IRMA: Latest Updates | Ready To Hit Land | Those Impacted Live Stream

Adam Levine and Wife Expecting Second Child

The couple's first daughter Dusty Rose will celebrate her first birthday later this month.
Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images

By Jon Wiederhorn

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are expecting their second baby.

Prinsloo announced the news via an Instagram post. “Round 2,” she wrote in a caption accompanying a selfie. In the shot, she’s wearing a bikini that shows her pregnant belly.

The couple’s first daughter, Dusty Rose will celebrate her first birthday later this month. Levine and Prinsloo were married in 2014.

Check out the photo the beaming Prinsloo below:

ROUND 2.....

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

 

 

