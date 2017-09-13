TRACKING IRMA: Latest Updates | Ready To Hit Land | Those Impacted Live Stream

Watch Fifth Harmony Play ‘Flinch’ With James Corden

The group also performed "He Like That" from their new album.
By Hayden Wright

Last night (Sept. 12), Fifth Harmony appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and played a round of “Flinch,” a delightful game of mind-numbing simplicity. Corden wheeled out a tennis ball shooter (with his face on it) and aimed it at a fiberglass partition.

“My face will be spitting various forms of fruit and produce,” Corden explained. “Your job is to stand behind that glass and not flinch when I spit at you.”

The ladies were challenged to keep a martini glass upright throughout Corden’s provocations. One at a time, Dinah, Normani and Lauren did pretty well—but Ally got really startled by the projectile. Dinah, who is not 21, forwent a martini to hold a glass of milk with a cookie.

During their appearance, the foursome also performed “He Like That” from their new self-titled album.

Watch Fifth Harmony play “Flinch” here:

Check Out their performance of “He Like That” here:

