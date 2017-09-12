TRACKING IRMA: Latest Updates | Ready To Hit Land | Those Impacted Live Stream

This Website Will Tell You If Your E-Mail Has Been Hacked

By Rat & Puff
Filed Under: email, Hackers, Rat And Puff

There’s been TONS of data breaches and leaks over the past few months where hackers have gotten private information from online databases which has led a security expert from Microsoft to create a website to see if you’ve been hacked!

Called HaveIBeenPwned.com, all you have to do is put in your email or username and the site says whether your email has been compromised or not.

It then lists the services or websites where one’s data was stolen. To date, the site has a database of 4.7 billion “pwned” accounts collected from breaches from 233 websites. So if your address got leaked maybe it’s time to part ways with it!

