Nick Jonas Announces New Single ‘Find You’

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Nick Jonas is set to make his return to the radio and playlists everywhere with the announcement of a new song, “Find You.”

The new track is set to debut this Thursday, Sept. 14. Jonas revealed the song’s release date via social media. See the tweet below.

The announcement followed a mysterious tweet the singer posted yesterday (Sept. 11), featuring just the song title and photo of Jonas looking off into the distance.

“Find You” will be Jonas’ first single since the release of “Remember I Told You” featuring Anne-Marie and Mike Posner earlier this year.

