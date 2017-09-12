Meet The New $999 iPhone X

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) — Apple unveiled their newest iPhone Tuesday, and it’s going to cost a bunch.

The new iPhone X – pronounced like the number 10 – will cost $999.

CEO Tim Cook called it “the biggest leap forward” since the first iPhone.

Here’s what we know about the new phone.

There’s no longer a home button.

Features an edge-to-edge screen

The glass will be their most durable ever.

Facial recognition to unlock the phone will be a feature.

It will also allow wireless charging

Apple also unveiled a new iPhone 8 and larger 8 plus with upgrades to cameras, displays and speakers. Both versions will also allow wireless charging.

The new phone will be released Nov. 3.