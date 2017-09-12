iPhone X, Apple, Features, Details, iPhone, Phone, New
Meet The New $999 iPhone X

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the new iPhone X during a media event at Apple's new headquarters in Cupertino, California on September 12, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Josh Edelson (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(AMP) — Apple unveiled their newest iPhone Tuesday, and it’s going to cost a bunch.

The new iPhone X – pronounced like the number 10 – will cost $999.

CEO Tim Cook called it “the biggest leap forward” since the first iPhone.

Here’s what we know about the new phone.

  • There’s no longer a home button.
  • Features an edge-to-edge screen
  • The glass will be their most durable ever.
  • Facial recognition to unlock the phone will be a feature.
  • It will also allow wireless charging

Apple also unveiled a new iPhone 8 and larger 8 plus with upgrades to cameras, displays and speakers. Both versions will also allow wireless charging.

The new phone will be released Nov. 3.

