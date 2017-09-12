Meet The New $999 iPhone X

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar
(AMP) — Apple unveiled their newest iPhone Tuesday, and it’s going to cost a bunch.
The new iPhone X – pronounced like the number 10 – will cost $999.
CEO Tim Cook called it “the biggest leap forward” since the first iPhone.
Here’s what we know about the new phone.
- There’s no longer a home button.
- Features an edge-to-edge screen
- The glass will be their most durable ever.
- Facial recognition to unlock the phone will be a feature.
- It will also allow wireless charging
Apple also unveiled a new iPhone 8 and larger 8 plus with upgrades to cameras, displays and speakers. Both versions will also allow wireless charging.
The new phone will be released Nov. 3.