Speaking to Billboard, the star also known as Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta said she was planning to take a rest and “slow down for a moment” for some healing.

“It doesn’t mean I don’t have some things up my sleeve,” she added.

Gaga recently had to cancel a concert in Montréal after falling ill from a prior show where she performed in the rain.

Though she also made it up to the fans who waited outside her hotel, she gave them free pizza. Good move, Gaga.

