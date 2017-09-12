Katy Perry Teases Epic Witness Tour with Behind the Scenes Videos

By Scott T. Sterling

Katy Perry has become the personification of “Go big or go home.”

Related: Katy Perry Shares Throwback Photo from ‘Wannabe’ Days

Given the teaser videos the pop star posted on social media, her upcoming Witness Tour looks to be her biggest and most epic jaunt ever.

Spread across three Instagram posts, the tour preview promises amazing production values, with a giant all-seeing eye overlooking a stage packed with dancers, musicians and at one point, oversized basketballs (probably for a performance of “Swish Swish”).

One of the clips includes shots of an acrobatic dancer displaying Cirque du Soleil-like abilities.

Katy Perry’s “Witness” tour launches in Montreal later this month on Sept. 19. Check out the posts below.

8⃣days till #WITNESSTHETOUR 👁❗We've just made room in the DROP ZONE💧❗MORE pit tickets now available at the link in bio A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Sep 11, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

9️⃣days till #WITNESSTHETOUR 👁❗ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Sep 10, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT