Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars Arena

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) — If you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Here are some rules, tips and guidelines you’ll want to know before you go to an event at LCA.

Getting to LCA:

Address: Little Caesars Arena’s address is 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201.

Public Transit: The nearest bus stop to LCA is at the corner of Woodward Avenue and Sproat Street.

The nearest QLINE stop is at Sproat Street. There is a stop at Grand Circus Park that lets you connect to the Detroit People Mover.

Parking:

Locations

North of Fisher Freeway

Garage Little Caesars Arena Garage Henry West Garage (2018)

Surface Lots 2756 Cass (Summer 2018) 2721 Cass 2501 Cass 2440 Second 510 W. Fisher 2955 Cass 2961 Second 489 Peterboro (Summer 2018)



South of Fisher Freeway

Garage Fox Garage The D Garage

Surface Lots 127 W. Fisher 2301 Clifford 2220 Cass 2301 Cass



Pricing: Parking prices are $10-$40, depending on the lot and event. Availability varies by event type and is subject to change.

Hours of Operation: LCA Parking Facilities open a minimum of three hours before the scheduled event and are open two hours after the conclusion of the event.

Ride Sharing Pickup Area: Ride sharing is available in the North curb lane of the Southbound (West) side of the I-75 Service Drive between Woodward Avenue and Park Street.

Pre-Paid Parking: Parking passes can be purchased in advance via Ticketmaster.com and Parkwhiz.com.

Olympia Entertainment has provided an A-Z guide for the new arena. You can view the entire guide here. We’ve picked some of the more important points you should know.

Animals: The only animals allowed inside LCA are those serving as a guide, signal or service animal to aid guests with disabilities.

ATMS: There are six ATMs inside Little Caesars Arena at the following locations:

Street Level Concourse:

Outside Portal 2

Between Portals 9 and 10

Outside Portal 20

Upper Concourse:

Outside Portal 27

Outside Portal 49

Outside Portal 61

Bag Policy: Little Caesars Arena prohibits items such as bags, backpacks and briefcases larger than 14″ x 14″ x 6″ from entering the arena. Hard-sided bags of any kind are also prohibited. Diaper bags and medical bags are permitted. To review the full LCA Bag Policy, visit DetroitRedWings.com/BagPolicy.

Box Office: The XFINITY Box Office is on the northeast corner of the arena, off Woodward Avenue. Will Call is located within the Box Office.

Cameras, Video Cameras and Audio Recorders: Cameras with detachable lenses under 80MM are allowed into LCA on game days. NO video recorders or flash photography are allowed. Professional cameras are prohibited. Camera policies vary for events, concerts and other shows.

Court Surface: Fun fact time! The basketball court at LCA is made of maple from Dollar Bay in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Door Open Times: Doors for Red Wings and Pistons games open 90 minutes prior to game time. Doors for concerts and general events open 60 minutes prior to the scheduled event time. Doors are subject to change.

Entrances: There are four main entrances to the arena. They are the Chevrolet Entry Northeast, Comerica Entry Southeast, Meijer Entry Southwest and Huntington Entry Northwest. There is also a VIP entry from the LCA Garage straight into the Blue Cross Lounge.

Fan/Text Assist: For non-emergency attention from a LCA staff member, text LCAHELP to 69050.

Gondola Seating: The gondola is designed to entertain from the most unique vantage point imaginable. They do not recommend guests with a fear of heights purchase Gondola seating.

Lost and Found: Found items are turned into the Guest Services Office outside Portal 10 on the street level concourse. Fans may inquire about items by calling 313-471-74600.

Lost or Stolen Tickets: If, despite your best effort to protect them, your tickets are stolen, replaces will be produced only after an official police report is received by the Little Caesars Arena Box Office.

Noise Makers: Air horns, bullhorns, bugles cowbells or any other type of noisemaker that is deemed offensive or dangerous to guests or players are prohibited. Thundersticks are allowed at Pistons games.

Phone Charging Stations: Phone charging stations are located throughout the street level and upper concourses.

Prohibited Items: Prohibited items at LCA include, but are not limited to, bottles, cans, liquid containers, coolers, outside food and beverages, weapons of any kind, laser light pointers, flagpoles, air horns and umbrellas.

Retail: The main team store is on Henry Street near Mejier Entry Southwest. The Team Store can be accessed through the street level concourse or from the street side.

Tailgating: Tailgating is prohibited in surrounding parking lots operated by Olympia Development before, during or after games and events at LCA.

WI-FI: There is free public Wi-Fi at the arena.

To connect:

Open your phone’s setting application

Select the “Wi-Fi” option in your settings menu

Connect to The District Detroit Xfinity

Start using wireless Internet connection

Bars And Restaurants: There are a variety of craft and international beers available at LCA. Some options are: 1701 Pub, Bud Light Bar, Canadian Club Bar, Craft Cocktail Bar, Founders Bar, Goose Island Pub, Jack Daniel’s Bar, Labatt Blue Zone, Via Sports Bar.

The Budweiser Biergarten, which is located outside the arena between Portals 17 and 18, is a large outdoor area that features a specious patio and lawn area for various public and private events, along with a glass-enclosed, four-season pavilion bar — the Budweiser Lounge — with a retractable roof and walls to accommodate all types of weather.

Other features include: Little Caesars Pizza locations on each floor, Dearborn Sausage Haus, The Classics, Taqueira, Mike’s Pizza Bar and Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit.

Mobile Application: The District Detroit Mobile App is the go-to tool for fans visiting LCA and the surrounding area.

Little Caesars Arena parking maps and concourse maps