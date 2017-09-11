Toys “R” Us Already Has Its 2017 Holiday Hot Toy List

If you weren’t ready for Pumpkin Spice Latte season, then you defintiely won’t be ready to start shopping for the holidays because Toys “R” Us has already put out it”s 2017 Holiday Hot Toys List!
These are the toys you’re definitely going to want to get for any little ones in your life, or if you want them too, that”s no problem! Here they are:
- Little Tikes 3-in-1 Sports Zone ($54.99)
- PAW Patrol Sea Patroller ($59.99)
- Imaginext DC Super Friends Batbot Xtreme ($74.99)
- Shimmer & Shine Magical Light-Up Genie Palace ($129.99)
- Glimmies Glimtern Lantern Playset ($17.99)
- Disney Junior Doc McStuffins All-in-One Nursery ($79.99)
- You & Me Baby So Sweet 16 Inch Nursery Doll ($29.99)
- FurReal Roarin’ Ivory The Playful Tiger ($129.99)
- Power Rangers Ninja Steel Lion Fire Fortress Zord ($99.99)
- Disney Pixar Coco Guitar ($29.99)
- Magic Fairy Wand Fairy Princess Fern ($59.99)
- Hatchimals Surprise ($69.99)
- Oonies Mega Starter Pack ($29.99)
- WowWee Fingerlings Interactive Baby Animals ($14.99)
- Pikmi Pops Surprise! Plush ($19.99)
- Power Wheels Boomerang 12 Volt Ride-On ($399.99)
- Nintendo Switch ($299.99)
- Project Mc2 Smart Pixel Purse ($59.99)
- L.O.L. Surprise ($69.99)
- NERF Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K Blaster ($89.99)
Now good luck out there and maybe get all these things now instead of in December!
@RatAndPuffShow