The Internet Thinks Demi Lovato Has a New GF After Seeing This!

By Julia
Filed Under: Demi Lovato
Photo: Courtesy UMG

The internet is up in arms this Monday after a few pictures surfaced of Demi Lovato‘s weekend adventures at Disneyland.

Does Demi have a new girlfriend? It appears so after a few pics were snapped of her holding hands with DJ/Producer Lauren Abedini.

And Twitter is LOVING it

Personally, I don’t like to jump to conclusions when I see people holding hands! That’s how I get through crowds with my group. Buuut, she knows the world is watching and she is at one of the busiest places on earth so in true Demi fashion, she really doesn’t care? As long as she’s happy – we love it!!

 

 

