The Internet Thinks Demi Lovato Has a New GF After Seeing This!

The internet is up in arms this Monday after a few pictures surfaced of Demi Lovato‘s weekend adventures at Disneyland.

Does Demi have a new girlfriend? It appears so after a few pics were snapped of her holding hands with DJ/Producer Lauren Abedini.

I just saw Demi Lovato at Disneyland and she was holding hands with some chick 🤷🏻‍♀️@DisneyParkCeleb @DisneylandCeleb pic.twitter.com/Sohfa9OoRA — Carolyn Sandoval (@carolyn6574) September 11, 2017

Demi Lovato spotted today with her rumored new girlfriend Lauren Abedini; a DJ, Producer, charity runner, and feminist! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/lCJc8ayiBH — Music News & Facts (@musicnewsfact) September 11, 2017

And Twitter is LOVING it

Demi's Girlfriend thoooooo omg gorgeous. And I have been waiting for forever lol pic.twitter.com/eQJawCrEF7 — Selena✖Camila. 🥀 (@lupe_2m) September 11, 2017

YES HONEY YES YES OMG LOOK AT HER AND HER GIRLFRIEND pic.twitter.com/jqvKuyiLh3 — Drea (@Flawless_Demi_) September 11, 2017

Personally, I don’t like to jump to conclusions when I see people holding hands! That’s how I get through crowds with my group. Buuut, she knows the world is watching and she is at one of the busiest places on earth so in true Demi fashion, she really doesn’t care? As long as she’s happy – we love it!!

