Khalid Says Trump Lacks ‘True Understanding’ of How to Be President

By Scott T. Sterling

While speaking on the importance of Logic’s performance of “1-800-273-8255” at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, breakout singer Khalid made some powerful statements of his own regarding America’s current president Donald Trump.

“I believe we are all born equally but we are not treated equally,” Logic said as he concluded the powerful performance. “That’s why we have to fight.”

“I feel like a song like this and a speech like that — not just suicide awareness, but about being equal — was necessary,” Khalid told Billboard about the show-stopping VMAs moment when he and Alessia Cara performed alongside Logic. “2017 right now is not the best year that I’ve had, personally, especially being a minority in America. The light has been set on the negativity. I mean, we have a president who doesn’t really have a true understanding on how to be a president — that doesn’t always help — and I feel like it takes a lot of courage, especially for minorities, to speak out about what they believe in.

“It means a lot that [Logic] spoke out about equality,” Khalid went on to say, “and how people should be, and how we should be as a country – especially as America, a land that was built by immigrants. I think that’s outstanding.”

Being part of the performance, Khalid added that he didn’t realize the true power of the moment until after the fact.

“Logic went up there and spoke his mind, spoke his piece from the heart… You never really know who you’re impacting, but the moment that I had walked off the stage, I checked social media and I saw how many people were thanking us for the performance,” he shared. “It was an amazing feeling.”