Lonzo Ball Drops First Official Rap Track ‘Melo Ball 1’

Photo: Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Following in the footsteps of ballers like Kobe Bryant, Saquille O’Neil and Damian Lilard, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball has officially released a rap track.

The song, “Melo Ball 1,” was first heard in a commercial for little brother LaMelo’s Baller Brand shoes. Appropriate, as the song (which features Kenneth Paige) is an extended shout-out to his sibling’s basketball prowess.

The NBA’s No. 2 overall draft pick performed the song earlier this week at LaMelo’s 16th birthday party.

Lonzo Ball makes his official rap debut just a week after he made headlines for slamming hip-hop legend Nas as “outdated” on the first episode of reality show, Ball in the Family. He went on to praise Migos and Future as “real hip-hop.”

The hip-hop community at large didn’t take too kindly to Ball’s dismissal of Nas, with Lil B tweeting that the rookie was “seconds away” from being receiving the dreaded Lil B curse.

Check out Lonzo’s new track now at Radio.com.

