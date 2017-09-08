How To Check If Your Information Was Affected By The Equifax Data Breach

Personal information from approximately 143 million Americans may now be at risk because of a cybersecurity incident involving the major credit reporting agency Equifax and the company is offering tools for consumers to help them find out if their information was breached and to keep their information safe.

To determine if your personal information may have been impacted by this incident, please follow the below steps:

Click on the below link, “Check Potential Impact,” and provide your last name and the last six digits of your Social Security number. Based on that information, you will receive a message indicating whether your personal information may have been impacted by this incident. Regardless of whether your information may have been impacted, we will provide you the option to enroll in TrustedID Premier. You will receive an enrollment date. You should return to this site and follow the “How do I enroll?” instructions below on or after that date to continue the enrollment and activation process. The enrollment period ends on Tuesday, November 21, 2017.

Check Potential Impact HERE!

