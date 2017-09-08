Drake Has a Giant Poster of Beyoncé in His Studio

By Scott T. Sterling

In yet another case of celebrities being just like us, Drake has revealed that he stans for Beyoncé as hard as any self-respecting member of the BeyHive with a giant poster of the pop icon hanging in his studio.

The big reveal came on the rapper’s Instagram page, where he shared an image while hard at work on bodyguard-turned-artist Baka’s long-awaited mixtape, 4 Milli.

Next to a big picture window is a massive portrait of a smiling Beyoncé.

From the moment the image hit Instagram, Bey fans have lined up to applaud Drake for his unbridled fandom for their fave.

