You’re The Most Exciting At Age 27

A new survey asked people what age they were most EXCITING, and the average answer was 27. They also asked when they were the most boring . . . and it’s just 10 years later, at 37.

The survey also found the 10 things that make you exciting, check ’em out . . .

1. Staying out super late on a work night.

2. Trying a new hobby.

3. Making new friends.

4. Booking a spontaneous trip.

5. Learning a new skill.

6. Making a surprise visit to a friend.

7. Changing jobs.

8. Going on a spontaneous shopping trip.

9. Asking someone out.

10. Trying a new sport.

@RatAndPuffShow