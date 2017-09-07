Harvey Hits Texas: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

You’re The Most Exciting At Age 27

By Rat & Puff
Filed Under: Rat And Puff, study
(iStock)

A new survey asked people what age they were most EXCITING, and the average answer was 27.  They also asked when they were the most boring . . . and it’s just 10 years later, at 37.

The survey also found the 10 things that make you exciting, check ’em out . . .

1.  Staying out super late on a work night.

2.  Trying a new hobby.

3.  Making new friends.

4.  Booking a spontaneous trip.

5.  Learning a new skill.

6.  Making a surprise visit to a friend.

7.  Changing jobs.

8.  Going on a spontaneous shopping trip.

9.  Asking someone out.

10.  Trying a new sport.

@RatAndPuffShow

More from Rat & Puff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live