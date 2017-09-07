You’re The Most Exciting At Age 27

A new survey asked people what age they were most EXCITING, and the average answer was 27. They also asked when they were the most boring . . . and it’s just 10 years later, at 37.
The survey also found the 10 things that make you exciting, check ’em out . . .
1. Staying out super late on a work night.
2. Trying a new hobby.
3. Making new friends.
4. Booking a spontaneous trip.
5. Learning a new skill.
6. Making a surprise visit to a friend.
7. Changing jobs.
8. Going on a spontaneous shopping trip.
9. Asking someone out.
10. Trying a new sport.
@RatAndPuffShow