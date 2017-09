In case you haven’t seen this, a Southern California woman spotted a mechanic joy riding in her husband’s rare sports care that was supposed to be in the shop. It’s an Indy 500 Chevy Camaro Pae Car and there were only about 200 made in the U.S.

Anyway, she followed him to a fast food drive-thru and started filming him. He tried to say it wasn’t her car, then claimed he was just test-driving it. He finally gave up and left the drive-thru without his food.

@RatAndPuffShow