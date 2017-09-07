Seven Unwritten Rules If You Decide To Go Out To Eat

Someone came up with a list of a bunch of unwritten rules for dining out. Here are seven we thought were interesting.
- Don’t show up five minutes before a restaurant closes. The entire staff will hate you.
- Don’t be the couple that sits on the same size of a booth when it’s just the two of you. It’s only cute if you’re in your 80’s. Otherwise, you just seem weird.
- Never try to get a waiter’s attention by snapping your fingers at them. That one’s kind of rare. But servers HATE when people do it.
- Don’t ask for more than two substitutions when you order something. One is fine, like a side salad instead of fries. Two is okay. But three or more starts to get annoying.
- Don’t make your server split the check 10 different ways. Find an ATM or use Venom. They might claim they don’t mind splitting it up, but they’re lying.
- Don’t linger when it’s really busy. Waiters make a lot more money when there’s turnover. So don’t hog the table for another 45 minutes once you pay the bill.
- Don’t be the only one in your group to order coffee at the end. If you’re with other people, coffee and dessert should be a group discussion. If more than one of you wants some, go for it. If not, don’t make everyone sit there and wait for you.
