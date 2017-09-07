Harvey Hits Texas: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Rihanna Wishes David Copperfield Helped Her Stay a Virgin

By Julia
Filed Under: David Copperfield, Elle Magazine, Rihanna
Photo: Luca Teuchmann / Getty Images

David Copperfield… where were you when Rihanna lost her virginity?

I never thought I’d type that sentence… but in a recent interview for her October cover of Elle Magazine, Rih was pretty serious when the magic man proposed a question.

“I can make you disappear and reappear anywhere in the world. Where do you want to go, and why?”

Rihanna’s answer? “Ten minutes before I lost my virginity…and I’m holding you to that offer. LOL.”

How bad could it of been?? We’ll find out when Elle hits the newstands!

 

