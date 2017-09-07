Harvey Hits Texas: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Justin Bieber and Drake Added to Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon

By Scott T. Sterling

Superstars Justin Bieber and Drake have been added to next week’s star-studded telethon for Hurricane Harvey relief.

The pair join a stacked lineup that includes Beyoncé, Blake Shelton, George Strait, Jamie Foxx, Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney, among many others.

Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief is set for Tuesday, Sept. 12. The show will broadcast on CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX and CMT from Los Angeles, Nashville and New York.

The event will also be live streamed on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

