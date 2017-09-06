Tinder ‘Poo Story’ Goes Viral After Woman Gets Stuck In Bathroom On Date

By Nathan Vicar

(AMP) Thought your first date was crappy? This Tinder date ended with a woman being saved by firefighters after she got stuck trying to grab her own poop.

On Tuesday, Liam Smyth launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise over $300 dollars to replace his window after firefighters had to rescue his trapped date.

Smyth said it started when he took his date to Nando’s, a restaurant in the United Kingdom. After returning to the apartment, the date when to the bathroom and returned in a panic.

“ ‘I went for a poo in your toilet,’ she told me,” Smyth wrote on the site. But when the toilet wouldn’t flush, she lost her cool: “I reached into the toilet bowl, wrapped it in tissue paper, and threw it out of the window.”

However, her poop didn’t make it out of the window. Due to a design quirk at his house, the toilet window does not in fact open outside, but instead into a narrow gap between houses.

Smyth said he went upstairs to get a hammer to smash through the window but his date — an amateur gymnast — was convinced she could reach into the window and pull the poo out.

The No. 2 rescue mission was a success: She bagged it up, and passed it out, over the top and back into the toilet from where it came.

But when it came to pull her back in, he couldn’t.

“She had been upside down in the window for around 15 minutes at this point, and I was starting to grow concerned for her health. I called the fire brigade,” Smyth wrote.

According to Yahoo News, Avon Fire and Rescue service confirmed they received a call on August 7 to Smyth’s address.

A service spokesman told Yahoo News: “We received a call at 22:41 to one female trapped between interior and exterior glass.

“Two crews were sent from Temple station and she was rescued using hand tools.”

The fire department managed to pull her out but Smyth was left with a £300 bill for the window and launched the GoFundMe to replace it.

So far, Smyth has received more than $2,000 on his GoFundMe page. He plans to donate the lefter amount to charity.

Despite the messy first date, Smyth says they met up again.

“We did go and meet for a drink to discuss setting up the crowdfunder,” he told Bristol Post. “She’s a lovely girl. I’m not sure what’s going to happen — I’m really busy with my dissertation at the moment — but I’d certainly be open to seeing her again.”