By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) First brown, then white, now pink.

Swiss cocoa giant Barry Callebaut unveiled Tuesday a new chocolate called “ruby,” which has a reddish-punk hue and a fruity, berry-like flavor.

According to the company, the chocolate is made from the ruby cocoa bean and has no berry flavor or color added.

The chocolate announcement comes 80 years after white chocolate was introduced.