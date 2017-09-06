Harvey Hits Texas: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Magnetic Storm Could Spark Northern Lights in Detroit!

By Julia
(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center is giving us hope that Detroit could be seeing Northern Lights in the next couple days after issuing a strong magnetic storm watch.

Mark Torregrossa of MLive reports, “A large sunspot erupted September 4, 2017, throwing a coronal mass ejection (CME) toward the earth. A coronal mass ejection is a huge explosion of magnetic field and plasma from the Sun’s corona. When CMEs impact the Earth’s magnetosphere, they are responsible for geomagnetic storms and enhanced auroras, according to NOAA.”

The issued watch for 9/6 and 9/7 will spread farther South than usual, potentially reaching Detroit. You still, however, need to find a dark place to watch!

