Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Baby, Third
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Expecting Baby No. 3: Report

Kanye Weset/Kim Kardashian-West (Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(AMP) Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a third child next year.

People reports that the surrogate Kardashian and West hired to carry their third child is pregnant, with TMZ citing January 2018 as the due date.

According to People, their source says “the entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate.”

“Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye. Both of them have been super involved in the process,” the source says. “They want everything to be perfect and for the baby to be extremely healthy. They don’t want any complications and Kim is providing an ideal eating regimen and diet so everyone knows what the baby is consuming before it’s born.”

Kardashian West, 36, and West, 40,  married in May 2014. Son Saint is 21 months old, while daughter North turned 4 in June.

