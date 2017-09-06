Harvey Hits Texas: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Justin Timberlake Featured on New Foo Fighters Album

Filed Under: Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake
Photo: Christopher Polk / Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Remember when Dave Grohl said that “the biggest pop star in the world” was among the guests on the band’s new album, Concrete and Gold? Now we know who he was talking about, and no, it’s not Justin Bieber.

It’s another Justin—Justin Timberlake, to be exact.

Grohl made the big reveal during a highly entertaining interview with Rolling Stone, where the singer explained how the unlikely union came to fruition.

Timberlake had stopped by the studio to hear some of the new music the Foo Fighters were making, and he and Grohl struck up a fast friendship.

“We’d drink whiskey in the parking lot,” Grohl explained. “He was really, really cool. Then the night before his last day, he says, ‘Can I sing on your record? I don’t want to push it, but – I just want to be able to tell my friends.’

“He nailed it,” Grohl added. “I’m telling you – the guy’s going somewhere.”

