Finally, Chipotle Is Adding Queso To Restaurants Nationwide

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) Our voices have been heard.

Chipotle will officially be launching its queso nationwide on Sept. 12.

Customers can order queso on their entrée, or on the side in two sizes with chips. Prices range from $1.25 to add it to an entrée to $5.25 for a large side order.

The chain said they’ve cracked the code on creating queso recipe that is made with simple ingredients free of artificial flavors or colorings, artificial preservatives and other industrial additives. They detail every ingredient it uses in the queso via a visual chart on its website.

“Although queso was the number one requested menu item, we never added it to our menu before now because we wouldn’t use the industrial additives used in most quesos,” Chipotle CEO and Founder Steve Ells said in a statement. “Additives make typical queso very consistent and predictable, but are not at all in keeping with our food culture. Our queso may vary slightly depending on the characteristics of the aged cheddar cheese used in each batch, but using only real ingredients is what makes our food so delicious.”

The burrito chain first began testing its queso in select stores over the summer.

Get those chips ready!