Yummy Or No? ‘Retro’ SpaghettiOs Recipe Goes Viral

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) Uh oh, SpaghettiOs… and Jello-O?

It’s an unlikely combination that are the main ingredients of a dish that is going viral on social media.

SharedFood shared a video and recipe of “Retro Spaghetti-O Jello.” The ingredients are simple: water, condensed tomato soup, unflavored gelatin, SpaghettiOs and Vienna sausages.

Since being shared on Facebook, the video has been shared over 91,000 times and has received over 13 million views.

And some of the comments are pretty funny:

One person said: “We have gone too far forward to be going so far behind! This should not exist! Have we become to addicted to playing GOD that we no longer can see what we are doing! Blasphemy! You have created something that can never be unseen and you have sickened us all!”

Another says: “This made me a little sick just looking at it. Scrolling through my news feed and when I saw this…I seriously thought it was gonna have some funny title above it as a joke…But you’re serious…This is a real recipe?….If I brought this to any family get togethers…I’d get beat-up, kicked out, shamed, and never be invited again. And if I tried to serve this to my kids they would have me committed. No and thank you! This is wrong in so many way. LOL!”

Here’s one more: “Yummy! I cannot wait to take this to my next family gathering! Won’t they be surprised. A nutritious meal of gelatin spaghettios congealed with tomato soup with canned salty wieners to top it off. My aunt Edna will be jealous. It will be the rave of the party! They will be asking for this recipe over and over again. Move over Julia Child here comes the best dish ever. Slop!”

Judge for yourself: