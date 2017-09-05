The Weeknd’s ‘I Feel It Coming’ Gets Big ’80s Remix

By Scott T. Sterling

The Weeknd’s smash single with Daft Punk, “I Feel It Coming,” has been re-imagined into something straight out of the big ’80s, thanks to a new remix.

The new version, courtesy of YouTube user Saint-Laurent, strips away the original music and replaces it with signature keyboard and drum machine sounds from that decade.

The remix brings the Weeknd’s already pronounced Michael Jackson influence to the forefront and gives the track a sheen similar to classic New Edition ballads. Check it out below.