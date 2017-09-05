Harvey Hits Texas: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Sam Smith Teases ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ Lyrics

Filed Under: sam smith
Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

With Sam Smith just three days away from his long-awaited comeback single, “Too Good at Goodbyes,” the singer has shared a portion of the track’s lyrics.

“You must think that I’m stupid/You must think that I’m a fool/You must think that I’m new to this/But I have seen this all before,” are the harsh lyrics shown on a street poster that Smith shared on Instagram.

“Too Good at Goodbyes” is set for release on Sept. 8.

