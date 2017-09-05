Harvey Hits Texas: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Peter Dinklage Was in a Punk Band Before ‘Game of Thrones’

Photo: Steve Eichner / WireImage / Getty Images

Peter Dinklage is famous for playing Tyrion Lannister on HBO’s Game of Thrones, but his musical background may surprise you.

Dinklage was part of a punk rock band called Whizzy in the mid-90s. “I was like Sid Vicious, just bleeding all over the stage,” Dinklage told Playboy in a recent interview. “Blood was going everywhere. I just grabbed a dirty bar napkin and dabbed my head and went on with show.”

Sounds like a performance a Lannister could get behind.

The photo above comes from a Whizzy gig at Under Acme in New York City in 1994.

