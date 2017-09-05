IT, Red Balloon, Police, Pennsylvania, Terrified
‘IT’ Red Balloon Prank Terrifies Police Department

(Source: YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures)

(AMP) Police in Pennsylvania say they are “completely terrified” after someone placed a red balloon on sewer grates.

Lititz Borough Police Department are asking the “local prankster” to stop placing the balloons on the grates, similar to the movie “It” which comes out Friday.

In a Facebook post, police say they give the prankster creativity for promoting the movie.

“We want the local prankster to know that we were completely terrified as we removed these balloons and respectfully request they do not do that again,” the post read.

 

