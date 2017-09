Oktoberfest in Germany starts this month. And a German guy named Oliver Struempfel just broke his own world record by carrying 29 full steins of beer at once.

He started with 31, but dropped one at the last second. And he spilled more than 10% of another one, so that one didn’t count either. His previous record of 25 beers was set back in 2014.

@RatAndPuffShow