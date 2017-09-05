Different people can handle different amounts of caffeine. It depends on how much you weigh, and how used to it you are. And now that Pumpkin Spice Lattes are back, some of us might be drinking way more than we usually do. So here are five signs you’re getting more caffeine than your body can handle.

You get the s hakes. It’s because your central nervous system can’t handle the amount of caffeine you’ve had. You’re way too hyped. Too much caffeine can also cause panic attacks, anxiety, insomnia, heart palpitations, and even explosive anger. You have to pee a lot. Obviously it has to do with all the water in coffee. But it’s also because caffeine is a diuretic. So you have to go more than you would if you just drank that much water. You feel confused or disoriented. A little caffeine can help you concentrate, but too much can have the opposite effect. You crash really hard at the end of the day. When you’re tired, your brain produces a compound called adenosine. Caffeine prevents it from doing its thing, but you keep producing it.

