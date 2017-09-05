Harvey Hits Texas: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Beyoncé, Blake Shelton, More Tapped for Harvey Telethon

'Hand in Hand: A Benefit For Hurricane Harvey Relief' will take place September 12.
Filed Under: beyonce, George Clooney, George Strait, Julia ROberts, Oprah Winfrey
Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

By Jon Wiederhorn

Beyoncé and Blake Shelton are among the musicians who will participate in an all-star telethon which will raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Related: Beyoncé Raising Money for Harvey Relief in Houston

Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief will air on all major networks and other stations on September 12. George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon, and Oprah Winfrey and many more are slated to appear, according to Variety.

George Strait will join the broadcast from the Majestic Theater in San Antonio, TX.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live