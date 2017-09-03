Taylor Swift Releases Reputation’s Next Song ‘Ready For It’ [Listen]

I always say I like the second release off all of Taylor Swift‘s albums the best, and ‘Ready For It’ is no exception.

She teased a clip of it last night during the Florida State vs. Alabama college football game and released the full version today.

For those who were surprised by the novelty of ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, they’ll be happy to hear that this sounds more like the Taylor they’re used to. The link to purchase the song on iTunes [HERE] suggests it’ll be the lead off song on her coming album Reputation, due November 10th.