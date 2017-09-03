Harvey Hits Texas: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Taylor Swift Releases Reputation’s Next Song ‘Ready For It’ [Listen]

By Julia
Filed Under: Ready For It, Reputation, Taylor Swift
Photo: Gary Miller / Film Magic / Getty Images

I always say I like the second release off all of  Taylor Swift‘s albums the best, and ‘Ready For It’ is no exception.

She teased a clip of it last night during the Florida State vs. Alabama college football game and released the full version today.

For those who were surprised by the novelty of ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, they’ll be happy to hear that this sounds more like the Taylor they’re used to. The link to purchase the song on iTunes [HERE] suggests it’ll be the lead off song on her coming album Reputation, due November 10th.

 

More from Julia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live