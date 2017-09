Lea Adame, from Orange County, was getting her nails done when she witnessed the perfect boyfriend in real life. If this doesn’t scream relationship goals, I don’t know what will.

Hey, das bae 👋 #thereveal #igofficial A post shared by Aubrey (@yipnotiq) on Aug 27, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT

The manicurist in front of her was doing her son’s girlfriends nails. During the manicure he was feeding her chicken nuggets. This was also the first time the manicurist was meeting her son’s girlfriend!

@RatAndPuffShow