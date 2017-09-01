Harvey Hits Texas: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Sam Smith Gives Fans Another Clue About New Music

Filed Under: sam smith
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for NARAS)

By Robyn Collins

On Thursday, August 31 Sam Smith gave fans hope in a letter that he posted, promising news that something was coming “very soon” and he had “poured his heart into this record.”

Let than 24 hours later, he posted a photo of his face on a giant ad in East London, with his name and the date, Sept. 8, saying “Morning London x”

Related: Sam Smith Shares Letter to Fans: ‘Something is Coming Very Soon’

The black and white ad includes a Spotify logo, so it’s possible that a new single will be released on the date posted on the massive billboard.

Morning London x

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on

Smith also recently posted a photo that said, “rehearsing” so we know he’s been in the studio.

Rehearsing x

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live