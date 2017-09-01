Harvey Hits Texas: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

How You Can Help Harvey First Responders From Detroit

By Rat & Puff
(iStock)

The Detroit Police Department is planning a “relief run” for Harvey first responders. They’re accepting donated personal care items like soap, body wash, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, famine hygiene products, socks, underwear, bottled water, and mosquito repellent. After all of these items are collected, the DPD plans on loading semi trucks and bringing them down to Houston to distribute to emergency responders.

The DPD will be collecting these items next week between 10 am Tuesday, and 12am Wednesday at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters at 1201 Third Ave. in Detroit.

Cash is also accepted, you can donate here. Every little bit helps.

