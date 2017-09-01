Harvey Hits Texas: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Four Things That Always Go On Sale In September

By Rat & Puff
Filed Under: Lifestyle, Rat And Puff, Sale
383679 04: A shopper pays cash for sales merchandise December 26, 2000 at the Lakeline Mall in Austin, Texas. Stores were hoping that after Christmas shopping could salvage what seems to be a disappointing holiday season. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Newsmakers)
(Joe Raedle/Newsmakers)

It’s September, and if you’re planning to make a big purchase this month, you should check this out first. It’s a list of four things that always go on sale in September.

  1. TVs. They start going on sale in September as stores start making room for newer models. But if you can hold off for a few more months, the best discounts for TVs are usually in November.
  2. Smart phones. Apple and Samsung typically announce their latest models in September.
  3. New cars. Just like with TVs and smart phones, new car models start hitting dealerships in September, so you’ll have the upper hand when negotiating financing and other deals this month.
  4. Vacations. Kids are back at school and summer is over, so you should be able to score some shoulder season discounts if you take a trip between now and October.

@RatAndPuffShow

More from Rat & Puff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live