Looking for a fun way to spend your Labor Day weekend?

Check out the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show, Saturday, Sept. 2 – Monday, Sept. 4 at Willow Run airport.

Visitors can catch flight performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and check out classic World War II aircraft and re-enactments.

Get your tickets now at YankeeAirMuseum.org. Kids 15 and under are free.