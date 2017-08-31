Rita Ora, Musictown, Hockeytown, Detroit, Upcoming Album, Your Song
Rita Ora Talks Drunk Recording, Helping Harvey Victims [VIDEO]

By Nathan Vicar
(AMP) Rita Ora made a visit to Musictown Detroit inside Hockeytown Thursday to discuss her upcoming album.

In May, Ora released her first solo single in almost two years, titled “Your Song.” The track is expected to be the lead single from Ora’s upcoming studio album, which will be her  album to be released in the United States.

“It’s super personal,” Ora told 98.7 AMP Radio’s Julia. ” This came from really from me, this album. It’s something I put my heart out on my sleeve.”

Ora even admitted that some parts of the album were recorded while she was drunk.

“It’s fun cause I wanted my friends to talk on it and my mom to talk on it. And everything has an interlude.” Ora said. “I wanted my people that I’ve known my whole life to just be around me while I was in that creative process.”

Ora also discussed her involvement in helping the Hurricane Harvey victims in Houston.

Watch the entire interview with Julia below.

