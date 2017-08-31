Harvey Hits Texas: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Miley Cyrus Tearfully Donates $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey Relief

By Julia
Filed Under: Ellen Degeneres, Miley Cyrus, The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Photo: Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

I just love Miley so much! Her heart is so big!

During an appearance on Ellen, Miley got heart heavy talking about the victims of Hurricane Harvey and her donation to the relief fund.

Miley tells Ellen through tears, “It’ll make me cry. So, I can’t really talk about it. I don’t know why it makes me so upset. It just really makes me just really upset. So I really hope people know…my grandma’s sitting here and my mom’s here and I go home to my seven dogs and if I didn’t have that anymore, it’d just be really hard. So I’m really happy to help any way that I can and I hope people understand they can put themselves in those people’s shoes and just know what it feels like to have everything taken away from you.” 

More from Julia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live