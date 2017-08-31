Miley Cyrus Tearfully Donates $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey Relief

I just love Miley so much! Her heart is so big!

During an appearance on Ellen, Miley got heart heavy talking about the victims of Hurricane Harvey and her donation to the relief fund.

Miley tells Ellen through tears, “It’ll make me cry. So, I can’t really talk about it. I don’t know why it makes me so upset. It just really makes me just really upset. So I really hope people know…my grandma’s sitting here and my mom’s here and I go home to my seven dogs and if I didn’t have that anymore, it’d just be really hard. So I’m really happy to help any way that I can and I hope people understand they can put themselves in those people’s shoes and just know what it feels like to have everything taken away from you.”