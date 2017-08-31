Mariah Carey Opens Luxurious Closet to Fans

By Scott T. Sterling

Mariah Carey is living the dream, especially for fans of high-end shoes and handbags.

The pop icon has revealed the opulence and extravagance of her massive, apartment-sized closet with an Instagram video for Vogue, displaying countless rows of high-heeled shows and shelves lined with purses.

Wearing a form-fitting black dress and holding a monogrammed glass of champagne, Carey strolls through the vast closet space, pointing out various items and their personal meaning.

“I’m a shoe fanatic,” Carey explains, surprising no one. “I don’t know, I can’t even believe these are my shoes, whatever.”

At one point, she singles out a purse perched on an upper shelf.

“This pink one is a gift from Floyd Mayweather,” she dishes. “He told me every time somebody asks to make sure they know it’s a gift from Floyd, so… It’s from the champ.”

Watch Mariah Carey’s luxurious closet tour below.