Halsey Explains Her New Single ‘Bad At Love’

(Photo: Jimmy Fontaine)

(AMP) Halsey has released the music video for “Bad At Love.”

In her latest visual, the singer rocks her new short hairstyle and a biker chic look.

One of the more interesting lines in the song is the opening, “Got a boy back home in Michigan.”

But Halsey is from New Jersey? How does she have a boy back home in Michigan?

It’s a question we want answered, but she never clearly explains it in an interview with Billboard.

Halsey did told her producer that she wanted the tune to “sound like Leonardo DiCaprio in a Hawaiian T-shirt in a droptop yellow convertible car — driving down the highway like in Miami Vice with all his friends.”

We get that vibe.

The video is the latest from the singer’s sophomore album hopeless fountain kingdom.

Watch the new music video below.

