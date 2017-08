The alcohol they sell on planes is overpriced, that’s a fact. But it’s definitely cheaper than THIS: If you bring booze onto a flight and you get caught drinking it, you could get a fine of up to $11,000.

You’re actually allowed to bring the airplane-sized bottles of alcohol through TSA, but you can’t drink them on a plane . . . FAA regulations say you can only drink alcohol if it’s served to you by the flight attendants.

